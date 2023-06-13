Check out the stage times for Isle Of Wight Festival 2023

The 2023 edition of the Isle Of Wight festival is set to kick off later this week — check out the full line-up and stage times below.

READ MORE: The NME Festival Guide 2023

This year’s instalment of the festival will once again take place in Newport, and will see sets from the likes of George Ezra, Pulp, James Bay, and Niall Horan.

Kicking off this Thursday (June 15) and running up until Sunday (June 18), other acts set to make appearances at the 2023 edition include Blondie, Robbie Williams, The Chemical Brothers, Sam Ryder as well as many more.

Advertisement

Sunny conditions are also expected for those lucky enough to visit this year, with largely warm temperatures and dry conditions predicted — although wellies may need to be packed for the possibly rainy final day.

Check out the line-up and stage times for Isle Of Wight 2023 below, with more information also being available on the festival’s website.

Main Stage

FRIDAY

THE CLAUSE – 16:00 – 16:20

SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR – 16:40 – 17:30

SUGABABES – 18:00 – 18:50

ONEREPUBLIC – 19:20 – 20:10

COURTEENERS – 20.40 – 21:40

PULP — 22:20 – 23:50

SATURDAY

GERMEIN – 11:55 – 12:15

GIRLBAND – 12:35 – 13:05

SCOUTING FOR GIRLS – 13:35 – 14:20

GABRIELLE – 14:50 – 15:30

SAM RYDER — 16:00 – 16:45

ANNE-MARIE – 17:15 – 18:00

N-DUBZ – 16:30 – 19:30

GEORGE EZRA – 20:15 – 21:35

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS – 22:20 – 23.50

SUNDAY

PHOENIX – 11:20 – 11:50

THE OPTIMISTS – 12:20 – 12:50

CHINCHILLA – 13:20 – 14:00

ELLA HENDERSON – 14:30 – 15:10

MIKA – 15:40 – 16:20

JAMES BAY – 16:50 – 17:35

NIALL HORAN – 18:05 – 19:05

BLONDIE – 19:35 – 20:35

ROBBIE WILLIAMS – 21:20 – 22:50

Big Top Stage

Advertisement

THURSDAY

LOTTERY WINNERS – 18:00 – 18:40

OH MY GOD! IT’S THE CHURCH – 19:05 – 20:05

LF SYSTEM – 20:25 – 21:10

GROOVE ARMADA (DJ SET) MC M.A.D. 21:30 – 23:00

FRIDAY

GERMEIN – 16:15 – 17:00

APOLLO JUNCTION – 17:30 – 18:10

PLASTIC MERMAIDS – 6:40 – 19:25

JAMIE WEBSTER – 19:55- 20:40

PETER HOOK AND THE LIGHT – 21:10 – 21:55

SABRINA CARPENTER – 22:25 – 23:25

THE HUMAN LEAGUE – 23:55 – 00:55

SATURDAY

WALLIS – 12:30 – 13:05

THE KAIROS – 13:35 – 14:10

BROOKE COMBE – 14:40 – 15:20

THE LAST DINNER PARTY – 15:50 – 16:30

SUNDAY

SCREENING OF GEORGE EZRA’S END TO END – 12:45 – 14:30

TOYAH & ROBERT – 15:00 – 15:45

LOVEJOY – 16:15 – 17:00

GANG OF YOUTHS – 17:30 – 18:30

THE ENEMY – 19:00 – 20:00

ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN – 20:30 – 21:30

MANIC STREET PREACHERS – 22:30 – 23:55

Muse, Kasabian, Lewis Capaldi and more were named as the headline acts for Isle Of Wight Festival last year, as well as featuring slots from Lionel Richie, Blossoms, Sigrid, Craig David, Nile Rodgers and Chic, The Vaccines and many more.

Last year’s edition also saw the festival return to its usual June placement, following the year prior being delayed until September due to the global pandemic.