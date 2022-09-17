Check out the vinyl record that’s also a guitar pedal

A world-first has been created in the form of a vinyl record that’s also a guitar pedal.

The gadget is the creation of Indianapolis-based rock band Brother O Brother, who teamed up with Romanus Records and Audio Disruption Devices to release their new album ‘Skin Walker’ on a special vinyl release for the album.

The limited edition will feature what are reported to be the thickest vinyl records ever made as part of a 2LP set on which the vinyl also serves as a guitar pedal.

Both LPs in the set have different functions, with one for delay and one for boost. The controls for the pedal are located in the centre of the vinyl records, which can be played on turntables.

In a video explainer, Romanus Records walk fans through the new creation, and explain in the description: “One overdrive boost, and one delay pedal. Each with their own unique A.D.D. Pedals touch. The boost has a toggle switch for two different channels of boost while the delay has 4 wild settings for unique delay combos.

“One pedal features the A side of the LP while the other the B side. These are limited to 35 units and will be sold USA only for this particular release. We will do a international pedal release down the road but we want to be safe for v1 in regards to shipping.”

See the video below.

In the UK, vinyl record sales in 2021 were at the highest they’ve been in 30 years, despite widely publicised issues with backlogs and delays.

According to figures from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), more than five million vinyl records were sold last year, an 8 per cent increase on 2020. It marked the 14th year in a row that the format has increased sales, with vinyl records making up 23 per cent of all albums sold.

The biggest-selling vinyl album of 2021 was ABBA‘s comeback record ‘Voyage’, while Adele‘s huge ’30’ and Sam Fender‘s ‘Seventeen Going Under’ – NME’s Album Of The Year – also sold big on wax.

Campaigns such as LoveRecordStores, Record Store Day and National Album Day also helped rally sales for independent record shops and specialist chains.

Earlier this year, it was also reported that vinyl sales in the UK look set to overtake CDs.

Vinyl albums brought in £135.6million in 2021 (up 23.2 per cent year-on-year) compared to £150.1million in CD sales (down 3.9 per cent year-on-year). On this current growth trajectory, vinyl will be ahead of CDs by the end of this year.