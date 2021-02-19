Check out The Weeknd’s epic diamond Super Bowl ring

The Weeknd has been given a custom diamond Super Bowl ring to commemorate his half-time performance at this year’s event.

The Toronto star worked around coronavirus regulations to put on an impressive show during the NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, held at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium earlier this month (February 7).

Accoridng to TMZ, the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer has now received a new piece of jewellery to commemorate the moment, courtesy of Cash – the co-founder of The Weeknd’s record label XO.

The customised piece isn’t an official championship ring like the ones Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneer teammates will receive for winning the Super Bowl, instead The Weeknd’s is an original piece created by celebrity jewellery designer, Elliot Eliantte.

You can see it below:

The Weeknd gets new diamond 'Super Bowl Champion' ring‼️🤯 pic.twitter.com/TfN20GgTS1 — RapTV (@raptvcom) February 17, 2021

Included in the ring is a big XO across the top, 16 carats of VVS diamonds, the words “World Champions”, and an image of the Vince Lombardi championship trophy. The ring also has The Weeknd’s name, the score from the game, the date, and the Pepsi logo, since it sponsored the halftime show.

The Weeknd was reportedly gifted the ring to on his 31st birthday, which he celebrated on Tuesday (February 16).

Last week it was revealed that a documentary chronicling The Weeknd’s Super Bowl half-time show is in the works, US network Showtime has confirmed.

THE SHOW will be produced by Super Bowl sponsor Pepsi’s in-house content studio, alongside production company Boardwalk Pictures. It will be directed by Emmy-nominated director Nadia Hallgren.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has seen sales of his music soar by 385 per cent in the US following his performance at the Super Bowl.