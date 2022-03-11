Check out these new White Stripes Funko POP! figures

The White Stripes now have their own set of Funko POP! figures – check them out below.

Jack White shared an image of the new set on Instagram, which is based around the band’s ‘Elephant’ era. ‘Elephant’ was the group’s fourth studio album and was released in 2003.

Writing on Instagram, White said: “Introducing @thewhitestripes ‘Elephant’ @originalfunko set! Now you can truly have them in your pocket (or on display anywhere).”

Fans can pre-order the new set here.

Check them out below:

Last October, White shared his first new solo single in three years, ‘Taking Me Back’.

Produced by White – who also plays every instrument on the track – and recorded at his Third Man Studios in Nashville, ‘Taking Me Back’ marks his first new solo material since the release of ‘Boarding House Reach’ in 2018.

The arrival of ‘Taking Me Back’ follows on from White’s surprise appearance last September at his Third Man Records store in London.

The guitarist appeared on a rooftop to play a short set, including renditions of ‘Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground’, ‘Seven Nation Army’ and The Raconteurs’ ‘Steady, As She Goes’. He also performed a seven-song set in the store’s basement.

Last year, White also launched a new website to showcase a host of his non-musical activities.

Jack White Art & Design shows off all of the musician’s creative endeavours, including his own furniture, graphic design, sculptures and more.

The website includes a number of creations never previously released to the public, and features sections including Industrial Design, Interior Design, Furniture & Upholstery, Graphic Design, Instruments & Hardware, Sculpture, Vinyl Concepts, Film Directing, and Photography.