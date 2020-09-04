Check out this mash-up of Gang Of Youths and ‘WAP’

Another mash-up of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s smash hit ‘WAP’ has been added to the ever-growing list, this time with Gang Of Youths.

The Australian rockers’ song ‘Let Me Down Easy’ has been mixed together with ‘WAP’ to make ‘Wet Me Down Easy’, which comes complete with a video that features footage of the band performing on stage, as well as the ‘WAP’ video.

The cover follows a recent version of the song by Biffy Clyro, who renamed the track ‘Wet As Biffy’ for a performance in the Radio 1 Live Lounge this week.

Margo Price has also covered ‘WAP’, while a series of mash-ups have seen Andrew Lloyd Webber cover the track on TikTok and an internet user intersperse the song with Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’.

Listen to ‘WAP’ and Gang Of Youths’ ‘Wet Me Down Easy’ below.

Cardi B recently said that she didn’t expect “conservatives and Republicans to be talking about ‘WAP'” as the song gathered cultural momentum since its release.

“I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial,” she said.

The rapper also revealed that she originally wanted Lizzo to be in the ‘WAP’ music video. After revealing that Lizzo was “on a vacation and not in town,” so unable to make the video shoot, Cardi added: “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh’, because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything.”