Check out this playlist of George Harrison’s jukebox from 1965

A playlist of George Harrison‘s jukebox circa 1965 has been created from an archive interview with the Beatles guitarist – check it out below.

Harrison would have turned 80 this week, and fans are celebrating his legacy and revisiting his life to mark the occasion.

One of these is fan Andy Chistlehurst, who, as Clash point out, has dug through the archives to find a 1965 interview by Harrison with Record Mirror, where the guitarist discussed some of his influences at the time.

Chistlehurst has now compiled the recommendations from the interview, including Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, Little Richard, Otis Redding and more, into a Spotify playlist which you can listen to below.

Last year, a concert film dedicated to George Harrison was re-released in cinemas across the world.

Concert For George, was first shot in 2002 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, a year after the late Beatles‘s death and featured Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne and members of Monty Python. It was organised by Eric Clapton and Harrison’s widow Olivia.

The film and its soundtrack have been remastered in Dolby Atmos, and a new introduction by Olivia and daughter Dhani Harrison preceded screenings last November, which were put on to celebrate 20 years since the film’s release.

Last year, a Beatles fan turned Harrison’s childhood home into an Airbnb and “living museum”. Ken Lambert bought the property at 25 Upton Green in the suburb of Speke, Liverpool in November 2021 for around £171,000. According to the listing, Harrison lived at the three-bedroom house between 1949 and 1962.

The house was also used as a practice space for The Beatles, then known as The Quarrymen. But now the property has become “a living museum by letting people stay overnight” with the new landlord confirming that a weekly tour group also stops by and spends about half an hour in the home drinking tea and playing music.