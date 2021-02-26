Check out Tom Grennan’s new UK headline tour dates for 2021

Tom Grennan has announced details of a full UK tour later in the year – see the dates below.
The new shows will come in support of the singer’s forthcoming album ‘Evering Road’, which is due out next week (March 5).
The tour, which takes place across September and October this year, features a previously-announced gig at London’s Alexandra Palace, Grennan’s biggest headline show to date.
See the full list of his 2021 tour dates below.
SEPTEMBER 2021
15 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
16 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange
17 – Leeds, O2 Academy
19 – Sheffield, O2 Academy
20 – Oxford, O2 Academy
22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
23 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
24 – Nottingham, Rock City
26 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall
27 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, O2 Academy
29 – Hull, Bonus Arena
30 – London, Alexandra Palace
OCTOBER 2021
2 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
3 – Norwich, University of East Anglia
5 – Bath, Forum
6 – Bristol, O2 Academy
Ahead of the release of the new albun, Grennan has already showcased singles ‘Amen’, ‘Something Better’ and ‘Little Bit Of Love’.
Discussing the themes behind ‘Evering Road’, which follows his 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’, the singer recently said: “This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. ‘Evering Road’ documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space.”
The return of live music in 2021 following the coronavirus crisis took an extra step this week, as the government outlined plans for England to gradually exit lockdown by the end of June.
Since the announcement, a number of festivals including Reading & Leeds, Green Man and 2000 Trees have all revealed that they now hope to go ahead as usual in 2021, with Reading & Leeds selling out of tickets just two days after the announcement.