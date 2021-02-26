Check out Tom Grennan’s new UK headline tour dates for 2021

Tom Grennan has announced details of a full UK tour later in the year – see the dates below.

The new shows will come in support of the singer’s forthcoming album ‘Evering Road’, which is due out next week (March 5).

The tour, which takes place across September and October this year, features a previously-announced gig at London’s Alexandra Palace, Grennan’s biggest headline show to date.

See the full list of his 2021 tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2021

15 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

16 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

17 – Leeds, O2 Academy

19 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

20 – Oxford, O2 Academy

22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

23 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

24 – Nottingham, Rock City

26 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

27 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, O2 Academy

29 – Hull, Bonus Arena

30 – London, Alexandra Palace

OCTOBER 2021

2 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

3 – Norwich, University of East Anglia

5 – Bath, Forum

6 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Ahead of the release of the new albun, Grennan has already showcased singles ‘Amen’, ‘Something Better’ and ‘Little Bit Of Love’.

Discussing the themes behind ‘Evering Road’, which follows his 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’, the singer recently said: “This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. ‘Evering Road’ documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space.”

The return of live music in 2021 following the coronavirus crisis took an extra step this week, as the government outlined plans for England to gradually exit lockdown by the end of June.

Since the announcement, a number of festivals including Reading & Leeds, Green Man and 2000 Trees have all revealed that they now hope to go ahead as usual in 2021, with Reading & Leeds selling out of tickets just two days after the announcement.