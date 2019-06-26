Check out what the Pyramid Stage looks like at Glastonbury 2019

Photos have emerged of the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019, and this year’s decoration seems to be celebration Planet Earth.

The gates opened at Glastonbury festival at 8am this morning, with campers and workers taking to social media to share their photos of what the Worthy Farm site looks like so far.

Previous years’ adornments to the main Pyramid Stage have included a lightning bolt symbol to celebrate David Bowie, eagle wings attached to a peace sign and a mechanical phoenix – all designed by artist Joe Rush. This year’s decoration appears to be the Earth, surrounded by petals.

“This is my piece on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury this year, painting by Peter Rush, metalwork by Iain, Luke, Sam and Silver,” said Rush, sharing the image on Instagram. “There’s only one planet and we all breathe the same air.”

“I think this year is all about the environment, climate change, biodiversity and the fact that we need to act now,” Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis told NME of this year’s prevalent themes at the festival. “It needs to be the top of the agenda if we’re going to make some serious fundamental changes.”

The environmental agenda at Glastonbury 2019 will be headed up by a procession led by Extinction Rebellion, Water Aid and Greenpeace from The Park at 4pm tomorrow.

“I went to the Extinction Rebellion occupation of London with my kids, and I really wanted them to do something here,” Emily Eavis told NME. “This is the perfect place for them to do something, because we’re essentially building a city and people need to come and live in it while being completely open-minded. People are open to changing the way they live when they re-enter the outside world. It’s a good place to campaign, join together, and send a message to the outside world?”

She continued: “There will be a huge procession put together by Extinction Rebellion, Greenpeace, Water Aid and all of our green partners. There will be a few minutes on stage with some speakers, then we’ve got loads of animal costumes, insect circuses, bugs from different parts of the site, different areas of the site are contributing different animals, Greenpeace are bringing these penguins, it’s going to be brilliant.

“We’re going to walk down to the railway line, turn right into King’s Meadow, head up to the Stone Circle where we will then create a shape. It’s a big one, but this a great way to kick off the festival. This is the year. Climate is top of the agenda.”

With a very promising weather forecast, Glastonbury will see Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers head up a huge lineup that also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, George Ezra, Miley Cyrus and Tame Impala, to name but a few.

Check out the full stage times and schedule here, and check back at NME for the latest Glastonbury 2019 news, reviews, interviews, photos and more.