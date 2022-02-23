Chelsea fans hold minute’s applause for SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards

Chelsea fans held a minute’s applause in honour of the late SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards during last night’s (February 22) Champions League game against Lille.

Edwards passed away on Sunday morning (February 20) at the age of 31. His mother Brenda confirmed that he died “after a sudden illness” and said that she was “completely devastated” by her son’s death.

Edwards was a big Chelsea supporter, and the club were among those to pay tribute to him as news of his death broke on Sunday.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jamal Edwards,” Chelsea wrote in a tweet. “An inspiration to many, we’re honoured that he was part of our Chelsea family.”

During last night’s Champions League tie, which Chelsea won 2-0, Chelsea fans held a minute’s applause in the 31st minute of the game to pay their respects to Edwards.

You can see a selection of clips that were filmed inside Stamford Bridge last night below.

A candlelit vigil was held in Edwards’ memory in Acton, the area of London that he grew up in, on Monday night (February 21).

The likes of Dave, AJ Tracey and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were among those to pay tribute to Edwards following the news of his death last weekend.

In 2014, Edwards received an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List. At 24, he was one of the youngest people to ever receive the honour.

Prince Charles was also among those to pay tribute to Edwards earlier this week, writing: “His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many.”