Chelsea Wolfe and Jess Gowrie have formed a new group called Mrs. Piss.

They duo have released two new singles to mark the announcement, ‘Downer Surrounded by Uppers’ and ‘Knelt’ which you can listen to below.

The singles are taken from their debut album, ‘Self Surgery’, which will be released on May 29 via Sargent House.

Wolfe and Gowrie began work on the project in 2017, with Wolfe on vocals and guitar and Gowrie on drums, guitar, bass and programming.

You can listen to the new songs here:

In a press release, Wolfe said: “Working on this project brought Jess and I so much closer as songwriters and production partners, after reuniting as friends and bandmates.

“It was freeing and fun to channel some wild energies that I don’t typically put into my own music. We tried not to overthink the songs as we were writing them, but at the same time we did consciously put a lot into crafting them into our own weird sonic vision. This project was a chance for us to do things our own way, on our own terms, and we plan to invite more womxn musicians along for future Mrs. Piss recordings.”

Gowrie added: “To me, Mrs. Piss represents a musical chemistry cut short long ago that now gets a second chance. Creating with Chelsea has always been very liberating for me, and we both push each other to try new things: anything and everything.

“Both of us have grown so much as writers and musicians since our first band together and with the journeys we had to take separately to get there, we both have so much more to say; so much more pain and anger to express. That said, we also had a lot of fun doing it, not to mention how freeing it is to not give a fuck and to just create.”

Last month, Wolfe joined forces with the Dillinger Escape Plan’s Liam Wilson, Mutoid Man’s Stephen Brodsky and Rough Francis on a stirring rendition of Ozzy Osbourne‘s ‘Crazy Train’.

Joining forces as part of Two Minutes to Late Night‘s ‘Bedroom Covers’ series, the track saw the group performing from quarantine as they transformed the huge anthem into a haunting slice of goth-metal in keeping with Wolfe’s own output. Wolfe’s longtime collaborator Ben Chisholm and Two Minutes host Gwarsenio Hall also took part in the cover.

It comes after the coronavirus outbreak forced Wolfe to cancel her European tour, which would have seen her playing shows at London’s intimate Alexandra Palace theatre.