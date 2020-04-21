Chelsea Wolfe, Dillinger Escape Plan and more cover Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train in isolation

Chelsea Wolfe has joined forces with the Dillinger Escape Plan‘s Liam Wilson, Mutoid Man’s Stephen Brodsky and Rough Francis on a stirring rendition of Ozzy Osbourne‘s ‘Crazy Train’.

Joining forces as part of Two Minutes to Late Night‘s ‘Bedroom Covers’ series, the track sees the group performing from quarantine as they transform the huge anthem into a haunting slice of goth-metal in keeping with Wolfe’s own output.

Wolfe’s longtime collaborator Ben Chisholm and Two Minutes host Gwarsenio Hall also take part in the cover.

It comes after the coronavirus outbreak forced Wolfe to cancel her European tour, which would have seen her playing shows at London’s intimate Alexandra Palace theatre.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne is in daily contact with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi during the coronavirus epidemic.

“I’m in touch with Ozzy every day as he gets over his own health problems in LA,” Iommi said in a recent interview.

Osbourne’s daughter Kelly also gave an update on her father’s health late last month. She said Ozzy was “doing really good” since his Parkinson’s diagnosis and described his progress as “mind-blowing”.

Speaking in a recent NME Big Read interview, Osbourne said his new album ‘Ordinary Man’ “saved his life” after his serious health issues.