Listen to Chelsea Wolfe’s intense new song ‘Diana’

Chelsea Wolfe has shared a new track called ‘Diana’ – you can listen to it below.

The California singer-songwriter wrote the dark and intense song for the soundtrack to DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal series, which also includes Mastadon’s ‘Forged By Neron’ and Rise Against‘s ‘Broken Dreams, Inc.’.

It was co-produced by Wolfe alongside Tyler Bates and Ben Chisholm.

“I really love the story and artwork of this Dark Nights: Death Metal series, and felt really drawn to Diana’s part in the story – her strength and perspective,” Wolfe explained.

“There’s this moment in the first comic book issue where she meets with Wally West and he’s so drained from his travels and all he’s had to do.”