Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, Glastonbury and more donate auction items to help save Vikki Drama

The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, Glastonbury and more have donated auction items to raise money for multiple sclerosis sufferer Vikki Drama.

Vikki Drama – real name Victoria Saunders – has been involved in the UK dance music community for more than 20 years and is raising funds to arrange a life-saving HSCT (hematopoietic stem cell transplant) surgery.

A ‘Dance for Drama’ charity auction has been launched to raise the funds, which includes a signed Fatboy Slim poster, a signed Chemical Brothers album and book, and a Glastonbury free press poster signed by Michael and Emily Eavis.

Other items include Banksy prints, a Faith fanzine signed by Honey Dijon and various pieces of artwork.

The auction has so far raised £4,229 and will close at 8pm GMT on Sunday, December 17. You can check out the items and donate here.

A description from Drama recalls the decline of her physical health, reading: “My double vision was worse, my fatigue was debilitating and walking & balance were at a new low so I started using a walking stick.”

She added that the symptoms forced her to give up work. “I want to put this into remission and restart my life whilst I still can,” she said.

“The success rate is 85% and I personally know people who have been to Mexico for the treatment,” she said of the procedure. “I’ve seen how much it has given them their lives back. Your support is very much appreciated to help me raise this money.”

Shoreditch pub The Star by Liverpool Street hosted a special fundraising event for the cause this weekend and hosted a number of DJs, raising more than £50,000, according to Clash, but she still needs to raise about £10,000 more.

You can find more information and donate here.