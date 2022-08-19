Here are the stage times for The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk at All Points East 2022

This Saturday (August 20), Field Day takes over All Points East in London’s Victoria Park with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk. Check out the full stage and performance times below.
Across seven stages, the day also sees performances from Peggy Gou, Floating Points, Daniel Avery and many more.
The Chemical Brothers will close the festival’s East Stage, preceded by a headline performance on the opposite West Stage from Kraftwerk.
See the full stage times for Field Day at All Points East with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk below, and buy your tickets here.
East Stage
The Chemical Brothers – 9.25pm
Peggy Gou – 7.20pm
Floating Points – 6.00pm
HAAi – 5.00pm
FJAAK – 4.00pm
Logic1000 – 3.00pm
Emerland B2B Jossy Mitsu – 2.00pm
Eliza Rose – 1.00pm
Otik – 12.00pm
Ray-Ban West Stage
Kraftwerk – 8.00pm
Carl Craig B2B Moodymann – 6.20pm
Folamour: PTTP – 5.00pm
Erol Alkan – 4.00pm
Artwork B2B CC:DISCO! – 3.00pm
Salute – 2.00pm
Cici – 1.00pm
North Stage
Denis Sulta B2B Mella Dee – 8.10pm
Daniel Avery – 6.50pm
Squarepusher – 5.30pm
Tourist – 4.10pm
Kareem Ali – 2.50pm
Helena Star – 1.00pm
BBC 6music Stage
Jessy Lanza – 8.00pm
Jennifer Cardini & Tijana T – 7.00pm
Juliana Huxtable – 6.00pm
TYGAPAW – 5.00pm
Planningtorock – 4.00pm
Bklava – 3.00pm
Mary Anne Hobbs – 2.00pm
LUXE – 1.00pm
The BMW Play Next Stage
Junior Simba: 4.00pm
Danielle: 3.00pm
Mr Scruff/Moktar: 2.00pm
Melle Brown: 1.00pm
The Firestone Stage
Jasper Tygner: 5.00pm
Anish Kumar: 4.00pm
Suchi: 3.00pm
9th House: 2.00pm
Noudle: 1.00pm
The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar featuring Foundation FM
Helena Star: 4.30pm
Team Woibey: 3.30pm
Mia Lily: 2.30pm
Just Lil: 1.30pm
The festival begins today (August 19) with Gorillaz supported by IDLES, Turnstile, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf, Gabriels, Ibeyi, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne. You can buy your tickets here and see full stage times here.
The following weekend sees headline performances from Tame Impala (Thursday, August 25), The National (Friday, August 26), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27) and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (Sunday, August 28).