Here are the stage times for The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk at All Points East 2022

This Saturday (August 20), Field Day takes over All Points East in London’s Victoria Park with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk. Check out the full stage and performance times below.

Across seven stages, the day also sees performances from Peggy Gou, Floating Points, Daniel Avery and many more.

The Chemical Brothers will close the festival’s East Stage, preceded by a headline performance on the opposite West Stage from Kraftwerk.

See the full stage times for Field Day at All Points East with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk below.

East Stage

The Chemical Brothers – 9.25pm

Peggy Gou – 7.20pm

Floating Points – 6.00pm

HAAi – 5.00pm

FJAAK – 4.00pm

Logic1000 – 3.00pm

Emerland B2B Jossy Mitsu – 2.00pm

Eliza Rose – 1.00pm

Otik – 12.00pm

Ray-Ban West Stage

Kraftwerk – 8.00pm

Carl Craig B2B Moodymann – 6.20pm

Folamour: PTTP – 5.00pm

Erol Alkan – 4.00pm

Artwork B2B CC:DISCO! – 3.00pm

Salute – 2.00pm

Cici – 1.00pm

North Stage

Denis Sulta B2B Mella Dee – 8.10pm

Daniel Avery – 6.50pm

Squarepusher – 5.30pm

Tourist – 4.10pm

Kareem Ali – 2.50pm

Helena Star – 1.00pm

BBC 6music Stage

Jessy Lanza – 8.00pm

Jennifer Cardini & Tijana T – 7.00pm

Juliana Huxtable – 6.00pm

TYGAPAW – 5.00pm

Planningtorock – 4.00pm

Bklava – 3.00pm

Mary Anne Hobbs – 2.00pm

LUXE – 1.00pm

The BMW Play Next Stage

Junior Simba: 4.00pm

Danielle: 3.00pm

Mr Scruff/Moktar: 2.00pm

Melle Brown: 1.00pm The Firestone Stage Jasper Tygner: 5.00pm

Anish Kumar: 4.00pm

Suchi: 3.00pm

9th House: 2.00pm

Noudle: 1.00pm The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar featuring Foundation FM Helena Star: 4.30pm

Team Woibey: 3.30pm

Mia Lily: 2.30pm

Just Lil: 1.30pm

The festival begins today (August 19) with Gorillaz supported by IDLES, Turnstile, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf, Gabriels, Ibeyi, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne. You can buy your tickets here and see full stage times here.

The following weekend sees headline performances from Tame Impala (Thursday, August 25), The National (Friday, August 26), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27) and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (Sunday, August 28).