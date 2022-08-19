NewsMusic News

Here are the stage times for The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk at All Points East 2022

Peggy Gou, Floating Points and more will also play the Field Day takeover in London's Victoria Park on Saturday (August 20)

By Will Richards
All Points East
Credit: Getty Images.

This Saturday (August 20), Field Day takes over All Points East in London’s Victoria Park with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk. Check out the full stage and performance times below.

Across seven stages, the day also sees performances from Peggy Gou, Floating Points, Daniel Avery and many more.

The Chemical Brothers will close the festival’s East Stage, preceded by a headline performance on the opposite West Stage from Kraftwerk.

See the full stage times for Field Day at All Points East with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk below, and buy your tickets here.

The Chemical Brothers
The Chemical Brothers performs on stage on July 8, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Picture: Roberto Panucci/Corbis via Getty Images)

East Stage

The Chemical Brothers – 9.25pm
Peggy Gou – 7.20pm
Floating Points – 6.00pm
HAAi – 5.00pm
FJAAK – 4.00pm
Logic1000 – 3.00pm
Emerland B2B Jossy Mitsu – 2.00pm
Eliza Rose – 1.00pm
Otik – 12.00pm

Ray-Ban West Stage

Kraftwerk – 8.00pm
Carl Craig B2B Moodymann – 6.20pm
Folamour: PTTP – 5.00pm
Erol Alkan – 4.00pm
Artwork B2B CC:DISCO! – 3.00pm
Salute – 2.00pm
Cici – 1.00pm

North Stage

Denis Sulta B2B Mella Dee – 8.10pm
Daniel Avery – 6.50pm
Squarepusher – 5.30pm
Tourist – 4.10pm
Kareem Ali – 2.50pm
Helena Star – 1.00pm

BBC 6music Stage

Jessy Lanza – 8.00pm
Jennifer Cardini & Tijana T – 7.00pm
Juliana Huxtable – 6.00pm
TYGAPAW – 5.00pm
Planningtorock – 4.00pm
Bklava – 3.00pm
Mary Anne Hobbs – 2.00pm
LUXE – 1.00pm

The BMW Play Next Stage

Junior Simba: 4.00pm
Danielle: 3.00pm
Mr Scruff/Moktar: 2.00pm
Melle Brown: 1.00pm

The Firestone Stage

Jasper Tygner: 5.00pm
Anish Kumar: 4.00pm
Suchi: 3.00pm
9th House: 2.00pm
Noudle: 1.00pm

The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar featuring Foundation FM

Helena Star: 4.30pm
Team Woibey: 3.30pm
Mia Lily: 2.30pm
Just Lil: 1.30pm

The festival begins today (August 19) with Gorillaz supported by IDLES, Turnstile, Yves TumorSelf EsteemFemi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDadRemi Wolf, GabrielsIbeyiNia Archives and Willow Kayne. You can buy your tickets here and see full stage times here.

The following weekend sees headline performances from Tame Impala (Thursday, August 25), The National (Friday, August 26), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27) and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (Sunday, August 28).

