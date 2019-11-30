The Chemical Brothers get the remix treatment as The Avalanches rework ‘Out of Control’

As The Chemical Brothers celebrate 20 years of their album ‘Surrender’, one of their biggest hits has been given the remix treatment.

Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons released their third studio album in June, 1999. Last week, they reissued a special 20th anniversary edition of ‘Surrender’ featuring new remixes from Soulwax, Futureshock, and more.

The electronic dance duo shared full details of the reissue last month after originally announcing it back in June. Available in 3CD and 4LP sets with extra goodies such as a DVD, prints and a book, the news was accompanied by two new mixes of ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’.

Advertisement

Now, Australian electronic music crew The Avalanches are getting in on the action, sharing a euphoric and mind-bending ‘Surrender To Love Mix’ of one of ‘Out Of Control’, arguably one of The Chemical Brothers’ best records.

A trippy yet soothing affair, listen to the ‘Wildflower’ hitmakers’ remix below:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, AURORA has spoken of her experience of collaborating with The Chemical Brothers – and how she left them a little shook up when she got lost in the woods’ during a birthday party of Tom Rowlands’ daughter.

The Norwegian singer-songwriter lends guest vocals to the dance duo’s acclaimed 2019 album ‘No Geography‘, but has told NME of how the recording of the LP didn’t run entirely smoothly after she went for a walk outside.