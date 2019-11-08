Tickets sold out within minutes

My Chemical Romance have announced that Thursday will support them at their hugely anticipated comeback gig at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall on December 20.

The news was broken when My Chemical Romance posted Thursday’s dove logo to their Instagram, saying: “We are crazy excited to have our dear friends @thursdayband as a special guest at the Shrine Show.”

Emo pioneers Thursday went on an indefinite hiatus in 2011 and disbanded in 2013. They reunited for shows in 2018 and initially said that gigs earlier this year would be their last.

The Los Angeles show will be the first My Chemical Romance gig since 2012. After tickets for the comeback show sold out within minutes, the band took to Instagram to thank fans for the incredible and unexpected reception they received.

Gerard Way and co. have also announced further shows in Australia and New Zealand, then a headline slot at Download Japan for 2020.

The emo favourites have long been rumoured for a reunion since their split in 2013. Earlier this year, rumours of a comeback emerged when Joe Jonas claimed that MCR had been rehearsing in a studio next to them in New York.

Anticipation grew around a reunion with the recent 15th and 13th anniversary of ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge‘ and ‘The Black Parade‘, respectively.