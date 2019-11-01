My Chemical Romance unveil new merch for their upcoming reunion

Want.

My Chemical Romance have unveiled new merchandise to coincide with the news that they have reformed.

The emo icons have long been rumoured for a reunion since their split in 2013. Earlier this year, rumours of a comeback emerged when Joe Jonas claimed that MCR had been rehearsing in a studio next to them in New York. Guitarist Frank Iero then denied the claims, but said that “anything is possible” with regards to them reforming.

Last night (October 31), the band announced that they will perform a comeback show at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall on Friday December 20. Tickets are on sale from 12pm Pacific Time tomorrow and will be available here. This will be My Chemical Romance’s first gig since 2012.

Now, the band have also revealed a full new line of t-shirts which feature the images the band shared when the announcement of their reunion came in. You can buy the new merch here.

The band released four albums together before they split. Anticipation grew around a reunion with the recent 15th and 13th anniversary of ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge‘ and ‘The Black Parade‘, respectively. As well as the hope for more world tour dates and perhaps 2020 festival shows, fans are now speculating as to whether the band will release new material – with the follow up to to 2010’s acclaimed ‘Danger Days…’

Since their split, Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Mikey Way and Frank Iero have enjoyed success with solo and side projects.

As well as his success with the TV adaptation of his comic The Umbrella Academy, the last year has seen frontman Gerard Way drop a slew of solo tracks – sharing a cover of The Turtles’ ‘Happy Together‘, as well as the Ray Toro-featuring ‘Getting Down The Germs’, and the Halloween-themed ‘Baby You’re A Haunted House’.

Earlier this week, Way spoke about how writing in character for ‘The Black Parade’ helped him to feel “safe.”

Speaking on the Carry the Fire podcast, Way said that writing in character on the band’s third, full-length album was “fun” and had been inspired by David Bowie‘s use of alter-egos and different personas.

Way explained: “I think there’s a bit of safety that comes with being a character. Obviously, I was looking up to my heroes when I was constructing that. I was looking at David Bowie, especially around ‘The Black Parade’.

“Early ‘Black Parade’ stuff was basically: ‘What if death had a rock band?’ and it obviously changed from that and we all became death in a way, the whole band.”