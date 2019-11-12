My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Black Parade’ has re-entered the Billboard charts
It's back in there!
My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Black Parade’ has re-entered the Billboard 200 charts, it was announced today.
According to official chart data, the album, which was first released in 2006, has re-entered the covered Billboard 200 charts for the first time in two years.
The news comes after the emo icons finally confirmed their much-rumoured return last month (October 31), announcing that they will perform together for the first time since 2012. MCR’s first comeback show will take place at LA’s Shrine Expo Hall venue on December 20, with further dates scheduled for 2020.
After their first show sold out in just minutes, the band thanked fans for the incredible and unexpected reception they received.
Meanwhile, the band have also revealed who will be taking on drum duties for their upcoming reunion show in Los Angeles.
News of the reunion was quickly followed by fan speculation over who would be drumming for Gerard Way and co. Now, representatives for the band have confirmed to Billboard that their former sticksman Jarrod Alexander will be taking on the role once more.
An Editor’s Note in one of the outlet’s recent MCR post states: “This article has been edited to note that Jarrod Alexander will be the drummer for My Chemical Romance’s reunion show.”
The band also announced that Thursday will support them at their hugely anticipated comeback gig at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall on December 20.
The group have long been rumoured for a reunion since their split in 2013. Earlier this year, rumours of a comeback emerged when Joe Jonas claimed that MCR had been rehearsing in a studio next to them in New York.
Anticipation grew around a reunion with the recent 15th and 13th anniversary of ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge‘ and ‘The Black Parade’, respectively.