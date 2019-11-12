My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Black Parade’ has re-entered the Billboard charts

It's back in there!

My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Black Parade’ has re-entered the Billboard 200 charts, it was announced today.

According to official chart data, the album, which was first released in 2006, has re-entered the covered Billboard 200 charts for the first time in two years.

The news comes after the emo icons finally confirmed their much-rumoured return last month (October 31), announcing that they will perform together for the first time since 2012. MCR’s first comeback show will take place at LA’s Shrine Expo Hall venue on December 20, with further dates scheduled for 2020.

After their first show sold out in just minutes, the band thanked fans for the incredible and unexpected reception they received.