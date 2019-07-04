My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero responds to Joe Jonas’ reunion claim

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has responded to reports that the emo icons have been rehearsing secretly for a hugely anticipated reunion.

While Gerard Way called time on the New Jersey band in 2013, Joe Jonas claimed last month that the Jonas Brothers were recently rehearsing next to the band in New York.

I’ve got some dirt,” said the pop star in an interview with KISS FM. “My Chemical Romance were apparently rehearsing next to us in New York recently, which — I thought they broke up, so…that’s the gossip!”

However, it seems that Jonas may have got the wrong idea. In a new interview with the Asbury Park Press, Iero simply denied a reunion when asked about Jonas’ comments.

As for whether a future reunion could happen, Iero replied: ““I survived a bus accident, so anything is possible.”

“It would have been epic to have them,” he said. “I remember the first time I saw them, they were travelling in a van. They played both Warped and Taste Of Chaos that year and every show was special.”

Speaking in February, Gerard Way explained what he would do differently if My Chemical Romance were to make a return in the future.

“I think if we ever did MCR again, we wouldn’t be in that machine any more,” he said. “It would literally just be like: ‘Here’s a new piece of music, we’re putting this out and that’s it, this is not up for debate.’”