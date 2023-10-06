Cher announces first-ever Christmas album and shares first single ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’

Cher has announced her first-ever Christmas album and shared its lead single, ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’ – listen below.

The legendary singer is due to release the 13-track festive record on October 20 via Warner. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Titled ‘Christmas’, the forthcoming collection will feature four original songs as well as covers of various holiday classics. Cher is joined on the album – her first in five years – by special guests Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper, Tyga and Darlene Love.

“I never say this about my own records but I’m really proud of this one. It is one of the most amazing highlights of my career,” Cher explained of the LP, which was recorded primarily in LA and London.

Speaking about collaborating with Wonder on ‘What Christmas Means to Me’, she added: “Every time I hear that harmonica, I’m a teenager again. It’s a personal dream come true for me to record this song with Stevie.”

Arriving today (October 6), lead single ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’ was written by Sara Hudson (Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Troye Sivan) and her team. Tune in here:

The ‘Christmas’ tracklist is:

‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’

‘What Christmas Means To Me’ (with Stevie Wonder)

‘Run Run Rudolph’

‘Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)’ (with Darlene Love)

‘Angels In The Snow’

‘Home’ (with Michael Bublé)

‘Drop Top Sleigh Ride’ (with Tyga)

‘Please Come Home For Christmas’

‘I Like Christmas’

‘Christmas Ain’t Christmas Without You’

‘Santa Baby’

‘Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart’ (with Cyndi Lauper)

‘This Will Be Our Year’

Cher’s previous full-length effort, ‘Dancing Queen’, came out back in 2018. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Cher’s album of Abba covers is joyously camp – and also surprisingly poignant.”