Cher announces live London in-person interview event

Cher has announced a live in-person event for fans in London this December.

The pop icon will participate in an In Conversation event at the Odeon Leicester Square in London on December 1.

The discussion – hosted by Greatest Hits Radio’s Ken Bruce and Magic Radio’s Harriet Scott – will see Cher discuss highlights from her career and new album ‘Christmas’, along with a Q+A.

Advertisement

Fans can get tickets by pre-ordering the ‘Official Cher Christmas Magazine’ before 12pm GMT on Thursday, November 23 from here. Pre-order codes will then be sent out to all purchasers by 4pm on the same Thursday 23, which can then be used to access general ticket sale at 9am GMT on Friday, November 24 on a first come, first serve basis from here.

There will also be giveaway opportunities on Magic and Greatest Hits Radio throughout November.

We have a surprise! 🤩 Magic Radio and @greatesthitsuk Present ‘@cher: in Conversation'. ✨ 📍 Taking place at the ODEON LUXE, Leicester Square, London on Friday 1st December. Find out more 👉 https://t.co/IMiK6bcE0w pic.twitter.com/lLuzNXo4L6 — Magic Radio (@magicfm) November 13, 2023

Magic Radio Breakfast show presenter Scott said in a press statement: “Cher and Christmas is such a perfect pairing that I can’t believe this is her first festive album – why has this not happened before?!

“It already has the makings of some classic Christmas tracks that are bound to be part of Magic’s 100% Christmas playlist for years to come and it’s going to be my choice of background music when the Christmas tree goes up in our household this year!”

Greatest Hits Radio and former BBC 2 presenter Bruce added: “Sometimes I feel like I’ve had a long career in the music industry and then I remember Cher. As a singer whose iconic songs have resonated over numerous decades, from ‘I Got You Babe’ in the sixties to ‘Believe’ in the nineties, she’s been an absolute trailblazer for female singers and artists across the globe.

Advertisement

“This is her 27th album and she’s showing no signs of stopping – thank goodness because the music world would be a much duller place without Cher in it – at Christmas or any other time of the year.”

Cher’s first-ever Christmas album came out in October, which features special guests Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper, Tyga and Darlene Love.

Recorded primarily in LA and London, ‘Christmas’ was produced by Cher’s longtime collaborator Mark Taylor, who worked with the singer on her 1998 album ‘Believe’.

“I never say this about my own records but I’m really proud of this one. It is one of the most amazing highlights of my career,” Cher said of the record in a press statement.

Cher’s previous full-length effort, ‘Dancing Queen’, came out back in 2018. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Cher’s album of Abba covers is joyously camp – and also surprisingly poignant.”

Elsewhere, Cher said in a recent interview that she has “never liked” her singing voice “that much”.