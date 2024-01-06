Cher denied request for emergency temporary conservatorship over son, Elijah Blue Allman

Cher has been denied a request for an emergency temporary conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman.

Last month, the ‘Believe’ singer filed for a conservatorship due to fears of her son’s alleged “severe” substance abuse issues. She said the conservatorship was “urgently needed”, claiming that Allman was “currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues”.

Yesterday (January 5), Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui ruled that the conservatorship would not go ahead, stating that Cher’s attorneys had not given Allman’s lawyers enough time to prepare their case. Another hearing has been scheduled for January 29.

AP reported that Cher’s attorney called the conservatorship “a life-and-death proposition” due to his struggles with addiction and mental health. Allman currently receives money from a trust established by his late father, Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band.

In response, Uzcategui said she was not “persuaded”, as Cher’s lawyers “refused to provide” case filings to Allman’s personally-selected lawyers on Thursday. Instead, they communicated with his court-appointed lawyer, who was replaced by his personal lawyers at the hearing.

Before Friday’s hearing, Allman stated in a court filing that a conservatorship was not necessary. He claimed he has been sober for more than three months, is attending Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings, is willing to submit drug tests, and was under the care of a doctor.

“While I understand that my mother, the proposed conservator, believes she is looking out for my best interests and I appreciate her love and support, I do not need her unsolicited help or support at this time,” the filing said.

Neither Cher or Allman have made a comment yet; NME has reached out to representatives of Cher.

The filing comes after the pop icon was accused in September of hiring four men to kidnap Allman, 47, as a way to prevent him from seeing his formerly estranged wife, Marieangela King, and get him clean from drugs. Cher subsequently denied allegations that she orchestrated a kidnapping.

In other news, Cher recently spoke out against the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for continuously snubbing her.