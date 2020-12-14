Cher says she hopes Donald Trump will be prosecuted once he’s out of office: “I’ll be dancing around”

Cher has shared both her hopes and fears for the end of Donald Trump‘s presidency next month in a new interview.

The singer was a vocal supporter of president-elect Joe Biden ahead of last month’s US presidential election, recording a reworked song, ‘Happiness Is Just A Thing Called Joe’, for the Democrat’s successful White House bid.

Speaking to The Guardian, Cher argued that Trump had turned US culture “toxic” during his time in office, adding: “People who just disagreed with each other before are now enemies. I hate to even call him a president because all he does is watch TV.”

Cher also vocalised her fear that “if Trump can’t be in the White House, he’s going to burn it down”.

“He’s trying to block Joe at every moment,” she said. “He’s the most vindictive person I’ve ever witnessed. I think he’s fighting so hard because he’s going to be prosecuted when he gets out of the White House.”

Asked if she thinks Trump could end up going to prison in the future, Cher replied: “Oh, I hope so. I’ll be dancing around.”

Cher also compared her dislike of Trump to her opinion of George W. Bush when he was in office, saying: “I pretty much disliked Bush when he started those wars, and I could say for a minute it was touch and go for hate.

“But the one thing I know is [Bush] loves America and Trump doesn’t.”

Last week, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone mocked Trump in the latest instalment of their ongoing deepfake web series Sassy Justice.