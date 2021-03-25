Cher once told Cannibal Corpse’s Corpsegrinder that she “was metal before you were born”

Cannibal Corpse frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher has recounted the time he met Cher and how he got “owned” by the ‘Believe’ singer.

Speaking in a new interview, Corpsegrinder revealed he was once invited to play at a birthday party for Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman, the lead singer of industrial metal band Deadsy.

“Cher’s son Elijah, who is in the band Deadsy, is a big Cannibal Corpse fan and maybe 15 or 20 years ago he wanted us to come out to L.A. and play his birthday party at the Viper Room,” he told Metal Hammer. “His birthday is two days after mine, so my wife and I went out a few days early: ‘Let’s just fly out there, hang around for a few days, then we’ll play the show.'”

He continued: “The day before the show, Elijah invited us up to Cher’s house. When we got there, she wasn’t there – she was out shopping. I was like, ‘Yeah, of course Cher’s out shopping.’ But I didn’t know that she came back. I was talking to Elijah, and my wife starts hitting me on the arm. I go, ‘What?’ And she just whispers: ‘Cher!’ I’m like, ‘Ok, that’s cool, but it’s not like meeting King Diamond or Chuck Billy’, ’cause I’m in awe of those guys.”

Corpsegrinder then explained that it was at that point he got to meet Cher, and quickly found out she was much more of a metal head than he had expected.

“She was super-nice,” he said. “We’re there and Cher is making food for us, and stuff. She came to the show, as well. I apologised to her for having to listen to Cannibal Corpse, but she was, like, ‘No, I liked it.’ I’m like, ‘Come on Cher, do the metal sign.’ And she goes, ‘Honey, I was metal before you were born.’ I’m like, ‘Damn – I just got owned by Cher!'”

