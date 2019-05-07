Watch Cher perform ‘Believe’, ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ and an ABBA cover at the Met Gala 2019

Harry Styles was spotted loving every second

Cher performed a selection of classic hits, as well as a cover of ABBA‘s 1974 classic ‘Waterloo’, at this year’s Met Gala, with the likes of Harry Styles and Katy Perry seen enjoying every second.

The iconic pop star performed a three-song set that included ‘Believe’ and ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ at this year’s gala, which saw the likes of Lizzo, Janelle Monáe and Celine Dion in attendance, dressed to the nines for a ‘Camp’ theme.

A few clips of the performance have surfaced on social media. “I can’t think of anything campier than Cher showing up to the #MetGala in jeans and a T-shirt and performing an ABBA song,” said one user.

Harry Styles particularly enjoyed the performance, while Katy Perry was spotted dancing while dressed as a hamburger.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

It’s not the first time Cher has taken on an ABBA classic – last summer, she launched ‘Dancing Queen‘, an entire album of ABBA covers with her version of ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight’). She also starred in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! that same year.

Also making headlines at the Met Gala this year was Jared Leto, who arrived at the high fashion event carrying a replica of his own head.

The move was inspired by Gucci’s A/W18 catwalk show, which saw models carrying replica human heads down the runway. According to Leto, the replica of his head took six months to make.

Billy Porter earned the most plaudits for his outfit, however, with an “Old Testament Realness” look that saw him dressed all in gold, and carried by a troupe of muscular men.