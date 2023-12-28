Cher reportedly files for conservatorship of her youngest son over drug use fears

Cher has reportedly filed for a conservatorship of her youngest son, Elijah Blue Allman, over fears of alleged “severe” substance abuse issues.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court obtained by People, the singer is requesting to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate, claiming he is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources”.

The filing also states that a conservator is “urgently needed” to “protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury”, because he is “currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues”.

Advertisement

The document adds that Allman’s estranged wife, Marie Angela King, is not fit to be conservator because of “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises”.

It continues: “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

The filing concludes that Cher has reportedly “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs”.

“[Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind,” the filing reads, adding that she’s been “unable to discuss his preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator” because of his “current mental and physical health issues”.

A hearing for a temporary order is currently set for January 5, 2024, while the hearing for a permanent order will follow on March 6, 2024.

Advertisement

The filing comes after the pop icon was accused in September of hiring four men to kidnap Allman, 47, as a way to prevent him from seeing King and get him clean from drugs. Cher subsequently denied allegations that she orchestrated a kidnapping.

Cher told People: “That rumour is not true.” While the singer declined to comment further, she did confirm that the situation was related to Allman’s addiction issues.

“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” Cher told the publication.

King previously claimed in court documents: “Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone. I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

King also claimed that she was asked by Cher to leave the family home in Allman’s absence.

In other recent news from the singer, Cher recently spoke out against the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for continuously snubbing her.