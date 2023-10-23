Cher says she “buried” feud with Madonna “a long time ago”

Cher has reflected on her relationship with Madonna, and denied speculation that the two are involved in a feud.

The topic arose during a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, when Cher was asked if she knew that Madonna was using old interview clips of her during her ongoing ‘Celebration’ tour dates.

According to the outlet, the footage embedded in the recent run of live shows sees the 77-year-old singer calling Madonna “mean” in a past interview. “It seems to me when you reach the kind of acclaim that she’s reached… you should be a little bit more magnanimous, and a little bit less of a c***,” she says in the clip, also describing Madonna as a “spoiled brat”.

“I said a lot worse than that,” Cher responded (via Daily Mail). “I actually like her. But come on.”

When asked if she thought Madonna could be mean too, she added: “She can be. We buried that hatchet a long time ago because I called her something so much worse, and she forgave me.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, she also went on to reaffirm that there was no “beef” between her and the Queen of Pop, and instead praised her for her ability to harness trends before anyone else in the scene.

“There’s no one like her that had their ear to the ground and knew everything before anybody else. I mean, she knew what was coming, and she was right on it,” she explained. “I always felt that was her greatest gift – that she could know the trends before any of us.”

A representative for Cher also added that “the mean statement was made many years ago” and in the time since then, the singer has regularly “expressed admiration for [Madonna] as an artist and humanitarian.”

Madonna kicked off her long-awaited ‘Celebration’ tour earlier this month with a run of shows at the O2 Arena in London. The dates also come following the singer being forced to postpone her US shows earlier this year, following a “serious bacterial infection” that led her to be admitted to ICU.

Addressing the recent health scare in London, Madonna told fans that she “didn’t think I would make it”.

In a five-star review of the opening night, NME described the gig as showcasing “a series of spectacular set-pieces referencing iconic highlights from Madonna’s reign”.

As for Cher, the pop icon shared her first-ever Christmas album, ‘Christmas’, last Friday (October 20). Her first new release in five years, the album featured guest appearances from special guests Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper, Tyga and Darlene Love.

She also reflected on her son Chaz’s transition, explaining that it was “difficult” for her as a parent.

“When Chaz went through the transition, that was difficult for me,” she said. “It shouldn’t have been because, you know, I’ve had gay friends forever. I just met some beautiful trans chicks and we have an affinity. Now I’m totally fine.”

She later explained that the “hard thing for me” wasn’t the transition itself but rather “waiting to see who the person would be”.