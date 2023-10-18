Cher says she “will leave” the US if Donald Trump is re-elected

Cher has said that she would consider leaving the United States if Donald Trump wins next year’s presidential election.

Speaking to The Guardian, the singer said, “I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country].”

It is not the first time that Cher has been outspoken about the former president. In December 2020, Cher said that Trump had turned culture in the US “toxic” during his time in office. “People who just disagreed with each other before are now enemies,” she said. “I hate to even call him a president because all he does is watch TV.”

In the same interview, she also predicted that Trump would not accept defeat in the 2020 election easily. “If Trump can’t be in the White House, he’s going to burn it down,” she said. “He’s the most vindictive person I’ve ever witnessed. I think he’s fighting so hard because he’s going to be prosecuted when he gets out of the White House.”

Cher was a vocal supporter of Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020, even recording the song ‘Happiness Is Just a Thing Called Joe’ for his successful White House bid.

During the previous election in 2016, Cher appeared at a rally for Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton. “When I see Trump talking, I just want to blow my brains out,” she said at the time. “Well maybe not my brains. I’m just like, ‘What are you talking about, Jesus!’”

When she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2018, Cher was presented with the option to say one nice thing about Trump, or to eat a cow’s tongue. “There’s nothing nice about him – I can’t say one nice thing about him,” she said, before taking a bite out of the tongue.

Trump, who is the current frontrunner for the Republican Party nomination for next year’s election, was charged earlier this year over his alleged efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election, in which he was defeated by Biden.

There were four counts in the indictment against him: conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against the rights of citizens. That trial begins on March 4, while Trump also faces three other criminal trials over the next year, and a total of 91 felony charges.

Last week, Cher denied claims that she had orchestrated the kidnapping of her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman. She was accused of hiring four men to kidnap him as a means of preventing him from seeing his estranged wife and to get him clean from drugs. “That rumour is not true,” Cher said in response.

On October 20, Cher will release her first ever Christmas album. Titled ‘Christmas’, it will feature four original songs as well as covers of classic festival tracks. You can pre-order it here.