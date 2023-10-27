Cher says she’s “never liked” her singing voice “that much”

Cher has said in a new interview that she has “never liked” her singing voice “that much”.

Speaking to Paper, the legendary singer explained that she’s “not a Cher fan” after talking about her new festive album ‘Christmas’. The star was then asked what she meant by this, to which she replied: “I don’t know, what do you think it means?”

In response, the interviewer suggested that there could be some “separation” between Cher’s public persona and her private life.

“No, no, no, I just never liked my voice that much,” she told the publication. “If I had my choice, I probably would have another one, but I didn’t get my choice. I got my mother’s voice.”

Cher went on to describe her voice as “weird”, adding: “It doesn’t sound like a man, it doesn’t sound like a woman. I’m somewhere more in-between.”

She continued: “I have this strange style. I do what you do when you can’t hold a note: I don’t pronounce my Rs. I guess some consonants are hard to sing, so I just gotta leave them open.”

After the outlet praised her “signature” and “iconic” vocal style, Cher said “people seem to like it” but reiterated that she “wouldn’t have picked it”. She explained: “I liked it on my mother and it’s definitely my mom’s voice.

“My mom’s is softer, mine is edgier — different, but the same, but I don’t think I would have picked it.”

The comments came after Cher talked about how her feelings towards her past studio records compared to her fans’ reactions.

“I’ve made so many albums, and some of the ones I thought were as good as I could like an album of mine weren’t hits,” she said. “And then other ones that I was not that excited about [were].

“But my career has been like this [makes an up-and-down motion]. So I like this album [‘Christmas’]. I’m not a Cher fan, but I like doing it. When I listen to it, I think this worked out. It wasn’t planned out, but it worked out.”

Released last Friday (October 20), ‘Christmas’ features collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper, Tyga and Darlene Love. The project follows on from Cher’s 2018 album ‘Dancing Queen’.

Meanwhile, Cher recently revealed that she “buried” her feud with Madonna “a long time ago”.