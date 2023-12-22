Cher wants to play the Glastonbury 2024 legends slot

Clark reiterated: “So hang on, you’re saying if I manage to make this happen you’ll be on that stage?”, to which she replied “Yes”.

The other current favourites to play 2024’s legends slot include Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Shania Twain and Annie Lennox.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens played the Legends slot at this year’s festival, while previous Legends slot performers include Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, Barry Gibb and Dolly Parton.

Elsewhere, back in March, Emily Eavis told fans that Glastonbury had booked one of two planned female headliners, both of which will be performing at the festival for the first time.

Advertisement

Madonna was reported to headline next year’s festival at Worthy Farm alongside Dua Lipa and Coldplay, but Eavis categorically denied the rumours were true. Nonetheless, Madonna and Lipa in particular are still heavily rumoured to be topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage.

Other acts who have been suggested as headliners include Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Rihanna, the latter of whom was rumoured to have pulled out due to her pregnancy.

Taylor Swift was also floated as a potential headliner as she was supposed to headline in 2020, but was ruled out after her ‘Eras’ tour dates clashed with the festival.

Glastonbury will return to Worthy Farm from June 26-30, 2024.