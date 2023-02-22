Cherry Bullet to drop third mini-album ‘Cherry Dash’ next month

K-pop girl group Cherry Bullet will return with their third mini-album ‘Cherry Dash’ next month.

Cherry Bullet first announced their comeback last week, later revealing that the record’s title track is ‘P.O.W (Play On the World)’, with the entire EP due for release on March 7 at 6pm KST. The record’s tracklist has yet to be shared at the time of publication.

The release of ‘Cherry Dash’ will mark the seven-piece’s first music in a year, their last project being the sophomore mini-album ‘Cherry Wish’ released in March 2022. That record was headlined by title track ‘Love In Space’.

In 2021, three Cherry Bullet members – May, Jiwon and Bora – appeared on the Mnet idol survival show Girls Planet 999 as contestants. All three were eventually eliminated from the competition at 24th place overall, 16th place in the Korean group, and 15th place overall respectively.

Cherry Bullet debuted in 2019 as a 10-piece with the single album ‘Let’s Play Cherry Bullet’. Former members Mirae, Linlin and Kokoro left the band in December that year, after having their contracts terminated due to various, unspecified personal reasons.

In other K-pop news, veteran girl group Apink are set to drop a new mini-album in April, marking their first release as a group of five since Son Na-eun left the group early last year. Their last music as a group was the special album ‘HORN’, released in February 2022 with the title track ‘Dilemma’.