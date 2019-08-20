Cheryl Cole’s waxwork removed from Madame Tussauds because she is “no longer relevant”

The former Girls Aloud member was introduced to the tourist attraction in 2010

Cheryl Cole‘s waxwork has been removed from Madame Tussauds because its curators reportedly believe she is “no longer relevant”.

The former Girls Aloud singer and X Factor judge’s figure was introduced to the London tourist attraction in 2010.

According to The Sun, bosses at Madame Tussauds made the decision to remove the waxwork over fears she “may no longer be relevant” and are storing it their London archives. A spokesperson for the wax museum told the paper removing figures from displays was not an “uncommon” thing to do.

“We are constantly reviewing our collection of figures to best represent what our visitors want to see,” they added.

Cole’s waxwork has been updated several times since it was first unveiled wearing a tiara and red dress. The latest version showed the pop star in a gold top and black trousers.

Earlier this year, Madame Tussauds revealed a waxwork figure of Dua Lipa, with the model inspired by her performance at Glastonbury 2017. The singer made an appearance at the museum as the wax double was launched and described the experience as “totally surreal”.

Some called for a statue of Michael Jackson to be removed from the attraction earlier this year, following the broadcast of the Leaving Neverland documentary. However, Madame Tussauds said they would not be taking the figure off of display at the time.

Other musicians currently on display in the London Madame Tussauds include Adele, Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears, One Direction, and Rihanna.