Cheryl, Eve and Becky Hill lead Mighty Hoopla 2021 line-up

Cheryl, Eve and Becky Hill are among the leading names for The Mighty Hoopla, which is set to return to South London later this year.

The annual one-day event will return to Brockwell Park on September 4 following the cancellation of its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as sets from Cheryl and ‘Who’s That Girl’ singer Eve, fans can also expect performances from the likes of Atomic Kitten, Gabrielle, former Communards singer Jimmy Somerville and RAYE.

Elsewhere, fans can expect appearances from Sink The Pink, The Grand, The Cocoa Butter Club and Love of Huns – who will be hosting a panel talk with Katie Price.

The event was originally set to take place in June, before festival organisers said the move to push it back to September was a “decision taken [by] the production team following vaccine roll-out timing reviews and rapid testing”.

They have now “been given the go-ahead by Lambeth Council for the later date, allowing a Mighty Hoopla the way it should be – all singing, all dancing”.

Tickets for Mighty Hoopla 2021 on sale here, while any tickets that have already been purchased with the ‘rollover’ option will be valid in September. Any ticket holders who cannot make the new date will be able to get a full refund.

NHS staff will also be offered free tickets to the festival, with Mighty Hoopla set to increase their allocation “to say a heartfelt thanks for their brave, incredible efforts during this crisis and all year around”.