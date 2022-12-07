Girls Aloud’s Cheryl to star in West End play ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’

Cheryl Tweedy is making her West End debut next year, appearing as the lead in supernatural thriller 2:22: A Ghost Story.

The singer and former Girls Aloud member will play the starring role of Jenny from January, a role that was played originally by Lily Allen when the show opened in London in summer 2021. Tweedy takes over from TV presenter Laura Whitmore in the role.

The new ghost story comes courtesy of Danny Robins who rose to fame with his horror podcast The Battersea Poltergeist.

According to an official synopsis 2:22 tells the story of four friends who are having dinner in a house that Cheryl’s character believes is haunted. She hears a strange sound every night at 2.22am, so the four friends stay up to see if they can find out the truth.

Cheryl will be joined by People Just Do Nothing’s Hugo Chegwin as Ben, Horrible Histories actor Louise Ford as Lauren and Scott Karim as Sam for a new 14-week run at the Lyric Theatre, beginning January 21, 2023.

Other actors who have appeared in the play since its inception include Harry Potter star Tom Felton and The Inbetweeners‘ James Buckley.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Cheryl wrote: “I am SO excited to be starring in the west end thriller 222: A Ghost Story!! I will be playing the role of Jenny from January-April!

“I went to see the show with a previous cast and LOVED IT! It is a totally new and exciting experience for me so if you’re looking for a fun night out & some entertainment in your new year tickets are available now.”

Of the show’s debut last year, creator Robins said: “I’m thrilled to be making my West End debut with this jaw-dropping cast and Matthew [Dunster], one of the most exciting directors in British theatre. Anyone who’s heard The Battersea Poltergeist will know my fascination with the question ‘do ghosts exist?’, so 2:22 has been a labour of love, exploring the clash between belief and scepticism through a couple’s relationship.

“And of course it’s bloody scary! I wanted to create a night out in the theatre that gives you that delicious tingly feeling in your spine and keeps you on the edge of your seat right up until the end. There’s something deeply cathartic about ghost stories – what better way to celebrate the end of social distancing than to grab your mate’s arm in terror?”