Chesney Hawkes says he’s England’s “one and only” World Cup mascot

Chesney Hawkes has said the England team want to adopt him as their World Cup mascot following their 3-0 win over Wales in the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s side were drawing 0-0 with Wales at half-time before Hawkes came on to perform his 1991 hit ‘I Am The One And Only’ to both sets of fans during the interval at the Janoub Stadium.

In the second half England went on to win 3-0 thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.

Advertisement

“Every one of them said they wanted to adopt me as their mascot after England’s fortunes changed so quickly after I performed,” Hawkes told The Sun. “They joked that I had turned the game – and even asked me to perform at the team hotel. It was honestly one of the best moments of my entire life.”

He continued: “I spent five weeks at Number One and topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic – but this was undoubtedly my career highlight. I got to perform for the England team and the fans I love – then got to celebrate with the players after the game.”

On the night, many fans appeared baffled by his performance with one writing: “Nothing gets more random than Chesney Hawkes performing during halftime of a major world cup game.”

Another added: “Chesney Hawkes as half-time entertainment is the funniest thing I’ve heard in ages.”

Hawkes, who was pictured with several England players after the game including West Ham’s Declan Rice, now wants to perform again for the team this Sunday (December 4) when they take on Senegal.

Advertisement

He added: “The team want me back, I think England want me back – and I just hope Fifa allow me to make it happen again. I’m England’s One and Only mascot. There’s been talk about favouritism if one team gets a fan to perform at half time and I’m happy to go head-to-head with a Senegalese singer during the break. I just want to come back and give the team the best boost I possibly can.”

Following England’s victory, Stormzy was one of the first to congratulate the team with particular praise for Rashford. “Big Marcus” he tweeted following the Manchester United striker’s two goals.

The 2022 World Cup kicked off earlier this month but has been plagued by criticisms of corruption, while Qatar’s views on homosexuality and the alleged deaths of thousands of migrant workers has also caused a backlash.

Meanwhile, Hawkes recently joined Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’ on their Sunday Lunch series for a cover of ‘Summer Of 69’ .