Grey Daze, the band Chester Bennington was in before joining Linkin Park, have announced a new album and released a new track called ‘Sickness’, which features the late singer’s vocals.

The Phoenix-based band have also shared details about ‘Amends’, their eagerly awaited third album featuring newly recorded music with re-mastered vocals from the group’s long out-of-print and largely undiscovered back catalogue.

Premiered this evening (February 6) by Annie Mac as her ‘Hottest Record’, ‘Sickness’ follows last month’s release of the album’s first single, ‘What’s in the Eye’. The song is also accompanied by a video.

Speaking of the song’s video concept, Grey Daze founder and drummer Sean Dowdell said: “This is loosely based on a true story from when Chester was 15-years-old. He was being bullied at school and one day suffered a real beating. That was the day I assumed a role as protector and almost older brother figure to Chester that has lasted since, even after his passing.”

Watch the video for ‘Sickness’ below:

Bennington’s widow Talinda revealed last December that the ’90s group had been planning to reform with the late singer and were in the middle of re-recording music for an LP when he died in 2017.

According to a press release, “‘Amends’ is the origin story of one of modern rock’s most recognisable voices and also a full circle moment among friends.”

Due for release on April 10, 2020, the album will be available in a variety of collectable formats with several iterations available exclusively via the band’s website. You can pre-order the album here.

‘Amends’ tracklisting:

‘Sickness’

‘Sometimes’

‘What’s In The Eye’

‘The Syndrome’

‘In Time’

‘Just Like Heroine’

‘B12’

‘Soul Song’

‘Morei Sky’

‘She Shines’

‘Shouting Out’

Last month, Grey Day released a mini-documentary about their early days, and their upcoming new album featuring his vocals.

The eight-minute video looks back at when Bennington joined the band at 15 years of age. It also focuses on a Grey Daze reunion they had been planning before the frontman took his own life in 2017.