Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda awarded ‘Mental Health Ambassador’ honour

Chester Bennington‘s widow Talinda Bennington has been honoured with a ‘Mental Health Ambassador’ award.

Sharing the news on Friday (April 24), the Linkin Park frontman’s widow was honoured by Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, a non-profit organisation providing mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention services for over 75 years.

The organisation is also behind the ‘Erasing The Stigma’ campaign and awards.

Following Chester’s suicide in 2017, Talinda partnered with the Campaign To Change Direction to create 320 Changes Direction, to help families support those dealing with mental health struggles.

“I’m so honoured to be this year’s recipient of the 2020 ‘Mental Health Ambassador Award’ from the Didi Hirsch Center. Thank you so much for this award,” Talinda said in a video shared to social media.

Thank you to @DidiHirsch for honoring me with this award. It is a huge honor to receive this award on its 27th year! I am proud to work alongside this organization. They are an abundance of resources and support to those in need! pic.twitter.com/Fp0R0Gq0Ou — Talinda Bennington-Friedman (@TalindaB) April 24, 2020

“In July of 2017, I lost my husband, the father of my children, Chester Bennington, to suicide. After [his death], I quickly realised that there was a lot of stigma surrounding suicide and mental health. And I co-founded 320 Changes Direction in his name.

“I had the privilege to work with the Didi Hirsch Center in many different capacities – by hosting the 5K run as well as doing an Instagram takeover.”

She added: “I could not be more proud of the Didi Hirsch organisation and all of the opportunities, resources and support groups that they provide for families in need, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.”

The 24th annual ‘Erasing The Stigma’ award ceremony had to be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Chester Bennington’s Grey Daze, his pre-Linkin Park band, have released their third single ‘Sometimes’.

Taken from their forthcoming album ‘Amends’ (which has a new release date of June 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic), the new single is accompanied by a music video that “showcases the Chester Bennington-written song’s message of hope amidst unexpected times,” a press release said.