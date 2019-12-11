Chester Bennington’s first band Grey Daze are releasing an album in his honour

Chester Bennington‘s former band Grey Daze are set to release an album in honour of the late Linkin Park frontman, according to Bennington’s widow Talinda.

She took to Twitter to write a lengthy post, which you can view below, about the 90s band and revealed that they were planning to reform with Bennington before his death and were in the middle of re-recording music for an album when he died in 2017.

“One of Chester’s greatest gifts was music,” she shared. “The only thing he took more pride in was being a father to his children. Given how much he cared, he wanted fans to hear everything he did, and his musical journey started with Grey Daze.

“He was so enthusiastic about doing this, he was eager to play rock music and there were messages in those songs he knew would be meaningful to fans.”

She added: “When Chester passed away, Grey Daze’s reunion seemed like an afterthought to everyone involved, they were suffering, I was suffering, and there were way too many emotions to work through before we could even think about what would happen to that project.

“Once the clouds lifted a bit, once we could focus on what Chester would want us to do, we looked for a way to continue what Chester was working on, the things he was proud of and wanted to share with his fans. The Grey Daze project is one of the way we can continue to tell Chester’s story and connect with his fans.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed Bennington’s 22-year-old son Jamie Bennington had recorded vocals for the project along with Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch and James “Munky” Shaffer.

The album is yet to receive an official release date.

The band released two albums in the 90s, their 1994 debut ‘Wake Me’ and 1997 follow up ‘…No Sun Today’.

Talinda meanwhile recently got engaged, a move that was supported by the surviving members of Linkin Park.