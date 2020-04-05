Chester Bennington’s Grey Daze release third single ‘Sometimes’

Chester Bennington’s Grey Daze, his pre-Linkin Park band, have released their third single ‘Sometimes’.

Taken from their forthcoming album ‘Amends’ (which has a new release date of June 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic), the new single is accompanied by a music video that “showcases the Chester Bennington-written song’s message of hope amidst unexpected times,” a press release said.

Watch the video for ‘Sometimes’ below.

Written in 1994, ‘Sometimes’ follows the release of first single ‘What’s In The Eye’ and ‘Sickness’.

Grey Daze co-founder and drummer Sean Dowdell explained in the press release, “Chester was already a masterful lyricist at the age of 18, when he wrote this song (which was initially recorded when he was 21).”

“As so many of Chester’s lyrics do, this message in this song, that bad things happen and there things will get better, resonates in an entirely different way with the current crisis we are all living through, and brings a message of hope.”

The 11-song ‘Amends’ has been created by Grey Daze to honour vocalist Bennington, who died in 2017.

Due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, the album’s original release date of April 10 has been shifted. As a thank you for fans’ understanding, Grey Daze announced yesterday (April 4) they have offered fans the chance to tune in to a full album global listening party organised for that date, streamed online across various platforms including Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.

‘Amends’ will be released June 26 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order here.