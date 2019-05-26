Chester Bennington’s son to make debut performance at Strange 80s benefit

It appears the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree for Jaime Bennington.

Chester Bennington‘s son will be making his debut performance at this year’s Strange 80s benefit show.

As the lineup for this year’s Strange 80s benefit show comes together, it’s been revealed that Jaime Bennington, the son of late Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington, will make his performance debut at the Los Angeles event.

The third annual ’80s show will brings together an eclectic lineup of artists to revisit music from the ’80s for a good cause – 100% of the proceeds will go to Give An Hour in partnership with 320 Changes Direction.

While Strange 80s might be Jaime’s stage debut, according to his mother, the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree musically. Shining a light on her son’s desire to follow in his father’s footsteps with his passion for music, last year she wrote: “Our son Jaime is as talented as his father, Chester,” in a tweet, while also showcasing some of Jaime’s music.

This year’s Strange 80s lineup will also feature: Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale, Jane’s Addiction‘s Stephen Perkins, Marilyn Manson guitarist Tyler Bates, No Doubt‘s Adrian Young, Sum 41‘s Frank Zummo, Velvet Revolver‘s Dave Kushner, Eagles of Death Metal‘s Jesse Hughes and Jennie Vee, Weezer‘s Scott Shriner, Stray Cats’ Slim Jim Phantom, Filter’s Johnny Radtke, Atlas Genius’ Keith and Michael Jeffery, Otto’s Tye Trujillo, Sugarcult’s Marko Desantis, Pearl Aday, Rachel Lorin, 8MM, Supersonic’s Fabrizio Rossi, Carmen and Rosie of Bones U.K., The Trash Mermaids’ Scarlett Blu, Bleach, Jam Axler, Lauren Ruth Ward and Shiragirl.

Strange 80s takes place June 1 at the Fonda Theater, Los Angeles. Find out more information here.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park have reportedly considered the possibility of recording music again after the death of Chester Bennington.

The group went on a hiatus after Bennington took his own life in 2017, with co-vocalist Mike Shinoda releasing his first solo record in June last year.

In a new interview, DJ Joe Hahn revealed that the rest of the band has considered the possibility of recording together for the first time since Bennington’s death.