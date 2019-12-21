Chester Bennington’s widow reveals plans for inaugural 320 Festival

Talinda Bennington, the widow of former Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, has announced a new festival for 2020 as part of an expansion of her 320 Changes Direction initiative.

The 320 Festival will take place on May 9 at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, with the primary aim being to promote awareness of the importance of mental health.

The one-day event is comprised of three parts – a community festival, a mental health summit and a benefit concert. The event also claims it will provide attendees with support for their own mental health, as well as dealing with loved ones who struggle with such issues.

Talinda Bennington has been a committed mental health advocate since Chester took his own life in 2017 after battling with severe depression.

Musicians and comedians will be booked for the 320 Festival benefit concert, with the line-up being announced on March 9, 2020.

The mental health summit features leaders from the mental health community taking part in a panel discussion at the Novo Stage, with additional in-depth curated round tables being hosted at the Terrace at L.A. Live.

Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman will join Bennington at the event, fielding questions from the press as well as moderating a panel that discusses mental health and addiction within colleges.

According to the event website, 100% of 320 Festival’s net proceeds will be donated to Give An Hour and the event’s non profit partners.

“Together we have the power to help those suffering in silence,” says a statement on the website. “We are the ones to recognize that our mental health is as important as physical health. We must take action, we are the change.” More information on the 320 Festival can be found here.

Earlier this year (April 19), it was reported that the surviving members of Linkin Park have considered the possibility of recording music again.

The group went on a hiatus after Chester Bennington’s death, with co-vocalist Mike Shinoda releasing his first solo record in June last year.

In a new interview with South Korean newspaper Yonhap, DJ Joe Hahn revealed that the rest of the band has considered the possibility of recording together for the first time since Bennington’s death.

“The members are taking care of themselves and their families and are going through the problems in their own way,” said Joe, as Linkin Park Fan Club Worldwide reports.

“Now the band has started talking about making new music together.”

For help and advice on mental health: