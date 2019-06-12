Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda calls on fans to share videos spreading message on being open about mental health

"For me, it’s very personal."

Chester Bennington‘s widow Talinda has called on fans to share video messages highlighting the importance of mental health.

The Linkin Park frontman passed away in July 2017 at the age of 41. It was confirmed that he had taken his own life.

Following the musician’s tragic death, his wife Talinda launched a mental health awareness campaign called 320 Changes Direction. Set up to mark Bennington’s birthday, it aims to support those with issues surrounding mental health and attempts to break down the stigma attached to depression and addiction problems.

Continuing to promote change in how society approaches such issues, Talinda has asked fans to upload personal 30-second clips to spread her important message.

“I’m so excited for this week – it’s A Week To Change Direction,” she said on Instagram. “I challenge you to do a 30-second video on why mental health is important to you.

“For me, it’s very personal, and I’ve dedicated my life to change the culture surrounding mental health. So with your video, please don’t forget to post #ChangeDirection. Can’t wait to see what you guys have to say!”

Talinda wrote in the post’s caption that her goal is “to see A Week To Change Direction videos go viral”, adding that she will “repost the most unique (and slightly crazy)” submissions.

Meanwhile, Bennington’s son Jaime recently performed at LA’s Strange 80s benefit show. All proceeds from the event went to Give An Hour in partnership with 320 Changes Direction.

In other news, Linkin Park are said to be considering working on new music for the first time since Bennington’s death.

For help and advice on mental health: