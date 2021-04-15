Chet Hanx debuts truly bizarre video for ‘White Boy Summer’

Chet Hanx has attracted a wide array of criticism and sheer bafflement after debuting the music video for his new track, ‘White Boy Summer’.

The bizarre clip sees Chet, the son of universally beloved actor Tom Hanks, prove that he’s a long way off from securing the same levels of adoration as his dad.

Despite previously attracting criticism for his use of Jamaican patois, he dons the accent once more as he raps: “Bad gyal, white don dada/ rude boy, it’s a white boy summer.”

Elsewhere, he wraps himself in a Jamaican flag for no reason whatsoever, and proceeds to pour litres of champagne onto a selection of models who, later, proceed to bounce Chet’s head off their bottoms.

Reacting on Twitter, one user wrote: “I am absolutely astounded by the fact that Tom Hanks created Chet Hanx.”

Another commented: “America is pretty divided but we can all agree we need an immediate law banning Chet Hanx from making any more ‘music’ videos.”

Hanx’s latest venture comes after he previously promised a “white boy summer” in a bizarre video shared to Instagram.

“Hey guys, I just wanted to tap in really quick,” he began. “I just got this feeling that this summer is about to be a white boy summer. You know, take it how you want.”

He subsequently clarified he wasn’t “talking about Trump, you know, NASCAR-type white,” but rather people like, “Me,” and “Jack Harlow-type white boys”.

Last year Chet became embroiled in a feud with Tekashi 6ix9ine.