Chicago House star DJ Deeon dies aged 56

DJ Deeon, the Chicago-based DJ and producer who played a role in creating the ghetto house subgenre in the 90s, has died at the age of 56.

A post made by an administrator on the DJ’s official Facebook page that was confirmed by his press representative read: “I am sorry to announce the legendary Artist, Producer, DJ, Label owner, and my friend Deeon ‘DJ Deeon’ Boyd gained his wings today.”

It continued: “The family thanks you for your support and will announce arrangements in the coming days. Thank you for your understanding.”

No cause of death has been given but his press representative said Deeon had been “battling with ongoing health problems and heart complications. He passed peacefully in hospital with his family around him.”

The producer has suffered various health issues including cancer, multiple strokes, diabetes, quadruple bypass surgery and a leg amputation according to a 2020 fundraising campaign. Last week, he shared a photo of himself on Instagram in the hospital with the caption “pray for me.”

DJ Deeon was part of a group of Chicago-based house DJs in the early 90s that innovated the minimal, raunchy strand of house that became known as ghetto house. The subgenre was driven by 808 and 909 drum machines and sexually explicit lyrics. Others within that cluster included Traxman and DJ Slugo.

The producer was name checked in Daft Punk’s 1997 track ‘Teachers’ for his contributions to the genre, including the classics ‘Bomb 96’, ‘Wicked’, ‘Back 2 Skool and ‘House-o-matic’.

Musicians and fellow colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to the ghetto house pioneer. British electronic musician Mathew Herbert tweeted: “Very sad to hear about the death of DJ Deeon. Along with Paul Johnson, he taught me so much about how rhythm works in dance music. He managed to distill so much groove into so few elements. I really owe him,”

DJ Slugo shared a video of Deeon on Instagram with the caption: “30+ years and so many damn memories. Playground Productions 4 Life… There will never be another DJ Deeon, DJ Slugo & DJ Milton (DJs On The Low). We changed the Ghetto House/Juke World Forever. You will be missed my brother. Not by just me but the world. You left a mark here that can’t ever be taken away!”

Fellow Chicagoan The Blessed Madonna posted a tribute to his Twitter reading: “RIP DJ Deeon. It would be hard to overstate his importance to Chicago and all of dance music. He was also an extremely sweet guy who will be missed terribly. Damn.”