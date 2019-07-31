The rapper/actor shares his take on the 1999 track

Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) recently dropped by Triple J to perform a cover of ‘Lost in You’ by Chris Gaines, the alter ego of American country star Garth Brooks, for their Like a Version series.

Glover wasted little time in putting his own sultry spin on the track, which Brooks recorded in 1999 under the moniker Chris Gaines. Backed by a choir and keyboardist, the rapper/actor transformed the sentimental love song into a soulful R&B ballad that swaps gently plucked acoustic guitars for dramatic organ melodies. Watch the full Like a Version performance below.

Earlier this month, Glover teased that he wasn’t quite ready to hang the mic up as Childish Gambino, suggesting that he might continue to perform even after his ongoing tour ends. He recently concluded the Australian leg of the tour and will headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza and San Francisco’s Outside Lands festivals this August. Glover will wrap up his trek at Austin City Limits Festival in October.

Besides music, Glover has been busy on the acting front. He voiced Simba in Disney’s new photorealistic remake of The Lion King – which also stars Beyoncé, Seth Rogen and James Earl Jones – and he collaborated with Jay-Z on ‘Mood 4 Eva’, off Bey’s Lion King-inspired album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’.