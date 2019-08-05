Watch Childish Gambino, wearing an arm sling and neck brace, join 21 Savage on stage at Lollapalooza

They performed ‘Monster’ together

21 Savage had a surprise in store for Lollapalooza on Friday (August 2): A guest appearance by Childish Gambino, who rapped his verse on their ‘Monster’ collab from 21’s 2018 album, ‘i am > i was’.

The Atlanta rapper made no move to introduce Childish shortly after kicking off ‘Monster’ at the Chicago festival, instead letting Donald Glover’s presence speak for itself. The multi-hyphenate – who was due to perform on the same stage later that night – arrived to screams from the crowd.

Though Childish was wearing a neck brace and had his right arm in a sling, neither detracted from his delivery or his mood: He vibed out to the song as much as he could, greeting 21 with a cheerful “What’s up, Savage?” as they passed each other on stage. Watch official Lolla footage of their charismatic performance below:

Childish later performed at Lolla that night in his usual stage get-up, as seen in the ‘This is America’ video: Bare-chested and white pants, sans neck brace and sling. The rapper is currently wrapping up a slate of festival tour dates, though he’s been in the news lately for mostly extra-musical reasons: voicing Simba, opposite Beyoncé’s Nala, in Disney’s recent remake of The Lion King. 21 Savage, too, is on tour, and will wrap up a short North American tour leg in Atlanta on August 16.

Their onstage collaboration wasn’t the only exciting thing to happen onstage at Lolla this year: Lil Wayne performed his own remix of Lil Nas X’s hit ‘Old Town Road’, while Chance the Rapper joined Death Cab for Cutie for the live debut of their collaboration, ‘Do You Remember’. Sunday headliner Ariana Grande also performed her new single ‘Boyfriend’ live with Social House for the first time.