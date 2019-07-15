Childish Gambino shouts out Tame Impala at show in the band’s hometown

They're a “band black people fuck with," says Donald Glover

Childish Gambino gave Tame Impala a shoutout at his gig in the band’s hometown in Australian city Perth.

Playing a sideshow from his performances at the travelling festival Splendour In The Grass at the HBF Stadium yesterday (July 14), Donald Glover also confirmed that the gig was one of his “last ever” shows under the Childish Gambino moniker.

Referencing a tweet about Tame Impala that went viral last week, Glover told the Perth crowd that they should be proud to have Kevin Parker and co’s band as their own, calling them a “band black people fuck with”.

Childish Gambino’s Australian tour continues on Wednesday (July 17) at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, before he plays the Spin Off Festival in Adelaide on Friday (July 19), playing Splendour In The Grass the following day, and then Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena next week.