Childish Gambino shouts out Tame Impala at show in the band’s hometown

Will Richards

They're a “band black people fuck with," says Donald Glover

Childish Gambino gave Tame Impala a shoutout at his gig in the band’s hometown in Australian city Perth.

Playing a sideshow from his performances at the travelling festival Splendour In The Grass at the HBF Stadium yesterday (July 14), Donald Glover also confirmed that the gig was one of his “last ever” shows under the Childish Gambino moniker.

Referencing a tweet about Tame Impala that went viral last week, Glover told the Perth crowd that they should be proud to have Kevin Parker and co’s band as their own, calling them a “band black people fuck with”.

Childish Gambino’s Australian tour continues on Wednesday (July 17) at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, before he plays the Spin Off Festival in Adelaide on Friday (July 19), playing Splendour In The Grass the following day, and then Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena next week.

Tame Impala recently headlined the Other Stage at this year’s Glastonbury. In the NME review of the set, we said: “Should their new album hit just as hard as previous releases, it’s hard not to imagine them headlining the whole damn thing in the near future.”
Glover, meanwhile, recently gave hope as to the future of Childish Gambino. Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting his appearance in the new remake of The Lion King, he said: “I think I’m still going to do shows. I’m not quite sure,” Glover said. “I broke my foot so I had to make up for those [rescheduled Australian shows]. But I really love making music.”