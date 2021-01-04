Alexi Laiho, the founding vocalist of influential Finnish metal band Children of Bodom, has died at the age of 41.

His passing was confirmed with “great sadness” by the supergroup Bodom After Midnight, who Laiho formed with his former bandmate Daniel Freyberg last year after Children of Bodom announced their dissolution in 2019.

Statement from Bodom After Midnight: It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Alexi Laiho. We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of our dear friend and band member. Daniel, Mitja & Waltteri pic.twitter.com/AohWJpfnFg — Napalm Records (@NapalmRecords) January 4, 2021

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Alexi Laiho,” the statement confirmed.

“We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of our dear friend and band member. Daniel, Mitja & Waltteri.”

His cause of death has yet to be announced.

Laiho was born in the Finnish city of Espoo in 1979 and formed Children of Bodom with drummer Jaska Raatikainen in 1993 under the name of Inearthed.

The band released their acclaimed debut album ‘Something Wild’ in 1997 and drew widespread praise for their unique brand of melodic death metal. It was followed by 1999’s ‘Hatebreeder’, before their third album ‘Follow The Reaper’ saw the group scoring their first gold certified record in Finland.

Their next four albums went on to top the chart in Finland, helping to secure their status as one of the country’s top-selling musical acts of all time.

Laiho was also considered to be one of metal’s most acclaimed guitarists, with a 2016 public poll by Total Guitar declaring him as the genre’s greatest player of all time.

Children of Bodom’s last album came in 2019 with ‘Hexed’, before the band announced their split and played their final show in December of that year.

Leading tributes, Swedish metal guitarist Michael Amott shared a photo of him and Laiho together, writing: “I’m speechless.”